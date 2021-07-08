New Haven County towns getting ready for Tropical Storm Elsa to bring rain, wind

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Rain and high tide, taking it in stride. New Haven County towns are preparing for Tropical Storm Elsa to hit.

RELATED: What to know: Tropical Storm Elsa set to hit Connecticut Friday morning

Herb Goldman’s family home has been battered by Hurricane Sandy and the storms that came before. Like his neighbors, he’s brought in the floats and patio furniture but now worries about the rising tide getting higher than his elevated first floor.

“Four times in my life I’ve seen it happen, four times in my life I’ve seen this whole front porch go. That second floor just hanging there in the air. That bulkhead washed down. It happens. Tides are coming higher,” Goldman said.

RELATED: Shoreline towns preparing for Tropical Storm Elsa; flooding, storm damage expected

In East Haven, the Department of Public Works was bringing in the lifeguard stations and gearing up their saws in case of tree damage. The crews worked for more than two months straight cleaning up after Tropical Storm Isaias last year.

This time, they’re cautious but hopeful the damage won’t be extensive.

“The rain is a concern because that’s going to be a little amount of time and that could be a problem, and the high tide’s going to be right in the middle,” said Charles Coyle, East Haven Public Works Operation Superintendent.

Flooding is the main concern.

East Haven says the utility companies did a lot of tree work after Isaias, so they’re hopeful the power outages won’t be too bad.