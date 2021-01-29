New Haven prepares for freezing temps as city activates severe cold weather protocol

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Measures are in place to keep New Haven residents safe in these bitterly cold temperatures.

The city’s Severe Weather Protocol is in effect until Sunday at 8 a.m.

RELATED: List of warming centers across CT

“These temperatures really have to be taken very seriously,” said Rick Fontana, Director of Emergency Operations in New Haven. “You can’t leave any part of your body uncovered for more than 15-20 minutes without getting frostbite. This is serious.”

The Hall of Records at 200 Orange Street will serve as an overnight warming center. It will be open from Friday at 5 p.m. until Saturday at 10 a.m.

“Our goal here is to minimize the risk,” explained Fontana. “There’s a lot of risk, whether you have a warming center with a congregate of people or you have people out in the street with dangerous life-threatening cold temperatures.”

People, utilizing the overnight warming center, will be required to wear a mask at all times, get their temperature checked, and clean their hands frequently with anti-bacterial sanitizer. City staff will decontaminate the room to ensure everyone’s health and safety.

Drop-in centers will also be open around the city on Saturday for people to stop in and get warm.

RELATED: Protecting your pets as temps drop below freezing in the state

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker retweeted a list of these locations on Twitter, which include: Trinity Church on the Green, the 180 Center, and Fellowship Place.

“This is elderly, this is people with breathing problems, this is children,” said Fontana.

Fontana is encouraging city residents to hunker down and stay inside. If you have to go outside, Fontana is urging people to bundle up and dress in layers.

Anyone who is in need of shelter, is urged to call 2-1-1. You will be connected to the nearest available location.