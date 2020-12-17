Outages possible during Wednesday’s snow blitz; Eversource ready to get power back safely

(WTNH) — As snow began to coat the roads Wednesday evening, we spoke with Frank Poirot with Eversource about their storm response and how their crews will be staying safe in the inclement weather if power goes out for their customers.

“We’ve been monitoring this storm since the weekend,” Poirot told News 8.

Eversource has called in line and tree crews from out of state to be deployed in places with the most need as the storm continues to move across the state.

The high wind speeds coupled with the snowfall could hinder line crews in bucket trucks.

Poirot says 35 mile/hour winds and gusting are usually the limit for those in the bucket trucks.

“Safety first for our crews,” Poirot emphasized.

“It’s one thing to be up in a bucket on a blue sky day and be hit with a gust of wind,” Poirot said. “But here you are at night with snow that’s driven almost horizontally by some of these gusts.”

If you are an Eversource customer and experience an outage during tonight’s storm, call Eversource (800)-286-2000 or report an outage here: https://www.eversource.com/customercare/ReportOutage

Poirot says don’t wait for a neighbor to call: “we want to hear from as many of our customers as possible that are impacted by this storm”