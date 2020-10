(WTNH) — Strong winds and two squall lines of severe thunderstorms have already caused thousands of power outages across Connecticut Wednesday evening.

There is also a wind advisory in effect until 2 a.m. Thursday.

As of 9:25 p.m., there are around 18,000 Eversource customers in Connecticut without power.

As of 9:25 p.m., there are 363 UI customers in the dark.