Photos: Tropical Storm Elsa causes road closures, flooding across Connecticut

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Tropical Storm Elsa has officially arrived in Connecticut, and we are seeing the rain and wind take their course. Power outages and flooded roads are being reported.
This is on top of the damage we saw throughout the week from the many thunderstorms that rolled through.
As of 4 p.m., Eversource reported 5,819 outages while United Illuminating reported
214 outages.
Governor Ned Lamont stated Friday morning that the State of Connecticut Emergency Operations Center remains partially activated. Currently, the storm is anticipated to pass through Connecticut by early afternoon with rain continuing throughout the day and a chance of thunderstorms this evening.
Cities and towns are reporting damage and flooding:
New Haven:
- West Rock Ave. at Whalley Ave. is CLOSED due to flooding.
Stratford:
- Route 15 Southbound is CLOSED between exits 53 and 52 due to flooding and debris in the roadway.
Stamford:
- S. State St. between Elm St. and Lafayette Ave. is CLOSED due to flooding.
Middletown:
- Lee Street, Paddock Road, Lyceum Road are all CLOSED due to flooding.
Meriden:
- Bus service in greater Meriden (routes 561, 563, 564, 565, 566) has been suspended due to flooding of roadways, according to CT Transit.
Southington:
- Route 120 is CLOSED near Beechwood Drive because of a tree down across the road.
Fairfield:
- Railroad underpasses are CLOSED at Round Hill Rd, North Benson Rd, and Center St. due to flooding.
- Chambers St. is CLOSED at the I-95 underpass due to flooding.
- Johnson Dr. is CLOSED from Black Rock Turnpike to Fiske St.
- Kings Highway East at Chambers St. is CLOSED in both directions due to flooding across all lanes of traffic.
Bridgeport:
Road closures are being reported in the following areas:
Bishop Ave & Connecticut Ave Lincoln Ave & Arlington St Seaview Avenue & I95 exit ramp Iranistan Ave & Gregory St Gregory St & Columbia St Crescent & Eastmain St Seaview Ave & Crescent Ave E Washington & E Main St Seaview & Third St
The City of Bridgeport has since reopened all closed roads due to flooding, expect for one closure at North and Sylvan Avenues.
Milford:
- Northbound on North Street is CLOSED due to flooding. Residents are asked to avoid the intersection of Route 1 and North Street.
This is a developing story. Stay with WTNH.com and the News 8 app for the latest closure and damage updates.