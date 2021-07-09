Photos: Tropical Storm Elsa causes road closures, flooding across Connecticut

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Tropical Storm Elsa has officially arrived in Connecticut, and we are seeing the rain and wind take their course. Power outages and flooded roads are being reported.

This is on top of the damage we saw throughout the week from the many thunderstorms that rolled through.

Britannia Street – Meriden – car crushed by tree – Tropical Storm Elsa – REPORT IT via Whit Gardiner – 070921

Lighthouse Point Park in New Haven – Tropical Storm Elsa – flooding – REPORT IT via David Kammerer – 070921



Kids rowing boat in floodwaters – Connecticut – Tropical Storm Elsa – REPOR IT via Lorie Boucher – 070921

Meriden downtown flooding

Route 1 in Milford













As of 4 p.m., Eversource reported 5,819 outages while United Illuminating reported

214 outages.

Governor Ned Lamont stated Friday morning that the State of Connecticut Emergency Operations Center remains partially activated. Currently, the storm is anticipated to pass through Connecticut by early afternoon with rain continuing throughout the day and a chance of thunderstorms this evening.

Cities and towns are reporting damage and flooding:

New Haven:

West Rock Ave. at Whalley Ave. is CLOSED due to flooding.

Stratford:

Route 15 Southbound is CLOSED between exits 53 and 52 due to flooding and debris in the roadway.

Stamford:

S. State St. between Elm St. and Lafayette Ave. is CLOSED due to flooding.

Middletown:

Lee Street, Paddock Road, Lyceum Road are all CLOSED due to flooding.

Meriden:

Bus service in greater Meriden (routes 561, 563, 564, 565, 566) has been suspended due to flooding of roadways, according to CT Transit.

Southington:

Route 120 is CLOSED near Beechwood Drive because of a tree down across the road.

Fairfield:

Railroad underpasses are CLOSED at Round Hill Rd, North Benson Rd, and Center St. due to flooding.

Chambers St. is CLOSED at the I-95 underpass due to flooding.

Johnson Dr. is CLOSED from Black Rock Turnpike to Fiske St.

Kings Highway East at Chambers St. is CLOSED in both directions due to flooding across all lanes of traffic.

Bridgeport:

Road closures are being reported in the following areas:

Bishop Ave & Connecticut Ave

Lincoln Ave & Arlington St

Seaview Avenue & I95 exit ramp

Iranistan Ave & Gregory St

Gregory St & Columbia St

Crescent & Eastmain St

Seaview Ave & Crescent Ave

E Washington & E Main St

Seaview & Third St

The City of Bridgeport has since reopened all closed roads due to flooding, expect for one closure at North and Sylvan Avenues.

Milford:

Northbound on North Street is CLOSED due to flooding. Residents are asked to avoid the intersection of Route 1 and North Street.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTNH.com and the News 8 app for the latest closure and damage updates.

