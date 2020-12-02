Record-breaking Atlantic hurricane season comes to a close in the U.S.

(WTNH) — The 2020 Atlantic Hurricane season officially ended Monday and this was a season for the record books.

Over the spring, meteorologists from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and Colorado State University predicted an above-average season. And this season was an overachiever with an incredible 30 named storms.

NOAA predicted 19-25 named storms, while CSU predicted 24.

Of those named storms, NOAA expected seven to 11 would become hurricanes, while CSU forecasted 12 to reach hurricane strength.

They were both close: we ended up with 13 hurricanes.

Of those 13, six reached major hurricane strength (winds over 111 mph).

BROKEN RECORDS:

12 storms hit the U.S. coastline

Of those 12, five hit Louisiana alone (the previous record was nine set back in 1916)

September alone saw 10 storms forming (the most recorded of any month)

This season you probably heard us mention the term ‘rapid intensification’. 10 storms this year rapidly intensified, meaning the maximum sustained winds increased by 35 mph within a 24 hour period.

Our last hurricane, Iota, the winds increased by 70 mph within 24 hours.

All six of our major hurricanes rapidly intensified: Iota, Laura, Eta, Delta, Teddy, and Epsilon.

Laura was the strongest storm to make landfall in the U.S. this season and it had the strongest winds for a Louisiana hurricane since the last island hurricane in 1856.

It was quite remarkable to see enough storms that the Greek alphabet was used this year. And even more remarkable, four of the Greek storms became major hurricanes.