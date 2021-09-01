CT residents prepare for Ida-related major flooding overnight; Tornado Watch in effect

(WTNH) – Flash Flood Watches have been posted for all of Connecticut as remnants of Ida are moving through the state Wednesday into Thursday. Storm Team 8 is keeping an eye on the storm as it is expected to cause major flooding in parts of the state.

A tornado watch has been issued for New Haven, Fairfield, Middlesex, and New London counties until 1 a.m. Thursday.

In addition to the dangerous/life threatening flooding across Connecticut overnight, there is a TORNADO WATCH until 1am for Fairfield, New Haven, Middlesex and New London Counties pic.twitter.com/eqhvEMZRCT — Joe Furey (@StormFurey) September 1, 2021

Three to six inches of rain are expected in a relatively short amount of time. This can cause flooding on roads and is expected to make rivers rise, causing additional flooding.

There is also the potential for power outages as the wind is supposed to reach around 20 to 40 miles per hour. As of 8:20 p.m., Eversource’s outage map shows that 135 customers have lost power.

As remnants of #Ida come through, our crews are ready to roll. We have resources positioned across the state to respond to any outages resulting from the stormy weather. If you lose power, please call us at 800-286-2000. pic.twitter.com/oDzu2Kg1sR — Eversource CT (@EversourceCT) September 1, 2021

Wednesday’s storm will be difficult because the majority of the heavy rain and flooding will happen while you’re sleeping, so preparation is key.

In West Hartford, it is a series of valleys and hills, and the water is quick to flat out the streets, a couple of neighborhoods just off of Main Street are keeping a close eye on the sky as well as the ground.

Rebbecca Maurer of West Hartford said, “So we are checking it out to see how much water is in the catch basin and what was starting to flood so far.”

Neighbors continue to check on the progress of the storm. They’ve been through this before. Many people have photos from the past two storms.

Sarah Colonese had water in her front yard, cars with water up to their front hood. “It usually floods down the street and down Cumberland Road, it can be pretty bad like three or four feet of water,” Colonese explained.

So as the rain starts to intensify, many residents were already ready from the past storms.

Maurer added, “We have a sump pump in our basement and we actually put it in through the state. They came and put it in when we moved into our house.”

John Mierzejewski of Larson’s Ace Hardware says there are still people coming in for sump pumps who didn’t get one ahead of the last storm.

They may be out of sandbags and sump pumps, but they still have the advice you need to keep your basement dry and how to get the water out with a wet-dry shop vac.

As you’re keeping an eye on the roads and the basement in the skies, something else to keep an eye on is supplies. You may have a sump pump, but you may need a filter or a float switch or even an extension cord, and they may be sold out as well.

STORM SAFETY TIPS FOR RESIDENTS:

Clear any debris from gutters and downspouts to avoid an accumulation of water in and around your property.

Move furniture and valuables to a safe place, out of a basement or areas that experience flooding.

On your street, take a look at the nearest catch basin and clear debris from the top to allow rainwater to flow in freely.

Make sure flash lights are charged or have batteries, and you have some non-perishable food in case the power goes out.

Keep phones and electronic devices charged.

Stay home – do not go for walks, as high winds can carry debris or knock down trees.

Move cars away from trees that could drop branches. Bring in patio furniture.

Fill containers with drinking water and fill bathtub with water to flush toilets.

Generators should be set up and run away from closed spaces and away from homes.

If a wire is downed, always assume it is live, avoid touching it, do not drive over it and do not move it. Call 911.

Residents are being asked to avoid flooded roads as this flooding could even be life-threatening.

TOLLAND COUNTY:

Gottier Rd by Tolland Stage Rd (Route 74) is closed due to water over the road. Please seek an alternative route. pic.twitter.com/VD9dzdY7ws — Tolland Alert (@TollandAlert) September 1, 2021

Connecticut residents are encouraged to download the state’s CTPrepares app for mobile devices.