Reports of tornado touchdown in North Haven area as severe weather moves across the state

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Severe storms slamming Connecticut Thursday afternoon. CT residents are seeing flooding, downed trees, lightning, and power outages. In the North Haven area, residents are reporting possible tornado touchdowns.

Tornado warnings were in effect in parts of the state Thursday. Heavy winds have knocked out traffic cameras across much of the western half of the state and power for thousands in western CT.

Eversource reported more than 30,000 outages and UI reported 10,000 as of 4:30 p.m.

In Clinton, a lightning strike in storm clouds was captured by a viewer at the coast.

Courtesy: Darlene in Clinton

In Branford, near I-95 Exit 53, Rt 1 is without power. Trees are down on Stannard Avenue at the corner of Short Beach Rd., taking down a power line there.

A tree is down across the highway on I-95 south in Branford. Traffic in the area is stopped while the road is impassable.

Michael Lavarone Jr. – I-95 southbound shut down in Branford – 082720

In Madison, a large storm cloud could be seen moving across the horizon at a golf course.

Near North Haven and Hamden, residents taking shelter seeing the same menacing storm clouds.

Video courtesy: @Stephaniemm77 via Reportit

Hamden Police Department is reporting the following roadways are impassable due to storm damage: Shepard Avenue and Sherman Avenue Earl Avenue and Howard Avenue The 400 block of Shepard Avenue Town Walk Drive and Sherman Avenue Shepard Avenue and West Shepard Avenue

Police say there are several other streets that are passable but have fallen debris and encourage drivers to take alternate routes.

In North Haven, residents are reporting a possible tornado touchdown.

In North Haven and Hamden, we are getting reports of heavy tree damage and road flooding along the I-91 corridor.