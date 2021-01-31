Shovel, emergency kit, essentials: How you can prepare ahead of Monday’s major snowstorm

Conn. (WTNH) — With about a foot of snow and strong winds expected across the state Monday, preparation is key. Before the snow hits, we have tips on how you can prepare and keep you, your family, and pets safe through the oncoming storm.

Cities and towns are preparing ahead of the storm: schools have been moved to all remote learning for Monday, cities have put parking bans in effect, medical providers are suspending their outdoor COVID-19 testing and vaccine clinics, and Eversource says they are prepared to adapt to whatever comes ahead of strong winds that could knock out power.

So what can you do at home?

You’re being urged to stock-up on essentials and have an emergency kit ready to go.

Jocelyn Hillard from the American Red Cross says, “What you should have in your emergency kit are items that will keep you and your family safe these next few days, should you stay in your house. Items might include a first aid kit, medication, band-aids, water, food.”

Once the storm hits, you’re being encouraged to stay home – if possible. With fewer people out and about, it makes it easier for crews to tackle the roads and clean up.

POWER OUTAGE SAFETY:

In a statement Sunday afternoon, Eversource says they are ready to respond to any outage needs that come up as a result of the first major winter storm of 2021.

Eversource reminds customers that with heavy snow and high winds expected, outages are possible.

Eversource urges customers to always stay clear of downed wires and to report them immediately to 911. Be sure to report any outage online at www.eversource.com, or by calling 800-286-2000. Customers who signed up for the company’s two-way texting feature can send a text to report an outage and receive outage updates as they happen.

They encourage patience as power restoration during and following a storm – in addition to COVID safety protocols – takes time.

If you do lose power, there are ways to conserve heat in your home.

The National Weather Service recommends closing blinds and curtains to keep heat from escaping at the windows, close off rooms and put towels at bottom of doors to avoid wasting heat, wear layers, and eat and drink (food provides energy to warm the body).

When the power goes out in winter, the cold can be deadly. But even without power, there are still ways to warm things up.

PET SAFETY:

As temperatures drop, make sure to bring your pets inside. If it’s cold for you, it’s cold for them!

Salt on the roads can be harsh on the pads of dogs’ feet, so make sure to protect their feet with booties or wipe their paws with a towel when they come back inside after a walk.

Cover dogs with coats, especially short-haired dogs

In the case of an accidental coolant spill, keep your pets away from the chemicals. If you suspect your pet has ingested antifreeze, call an emergency animal hospital or poison control.

Some strays might look for warm spots under the hood of your car, so look before you leave.

It is illegal to leave your dog tied up for more than fifteen minutes when a weather advisory has been issued. If you see an animal left outside or in distress, contact your local animal control officer or police department.

CLEAN UP SAFETY:

The National Weather Service warns that shoveling heavy, wet snow can put a strain on the heart. They recommend staying hydrated and taking frequent breaks.

If the snow is heavy, take small shovel-fulls at a time.