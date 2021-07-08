South Windsor declares state of emergency ahead of severe weather, Tropical Storm Elsa

Extreme Weather

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — The town of South Windsor has declared a state of emergency Thursday afternoon, town officials report.

The declaration was made ahead of severe thunderstorms forecasted for Thursday night along with the arrival of Tropical Storm Elsa moving up the east coast.

The town was slammed by thunderstorms both on Tuesday and Wednesday, leaving thousands without power.

Thursday night’s weather is predicting strong thunderstorms with strong winds and heavy rain. Early Friday morning, Tropical Storm Elsa is forecast to impact Connecticut.

The state of emergency is in place until the severe weather passes.

