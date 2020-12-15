HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The impending storm has state officials playing defense.

The State Department of Transportation Commissioner Joe Giulietti says, “Unfortunately we’ve been hit hard with COVID. We have over 100 employees who have tested positive and double that number are waiting for test results.”

Preparing for the storm means the state is calling in backup: 200 private contractors to help plow roads. “If all the indicators are right this [storm] could drop 12 to 18 inches on us,” said Commissioner Giulietti.

CTDOT predicts heavy, steady snowfall will come Wednesday into Thursday. Tuesday a brine mix was put on dry roads to avoid pavement icing up.

“Some roads have that white-blue hue; it sets it up for us when we go forward,” added Commissioner Giuletti.

Adding to the first snowfall, COVID-19 fallout; 200 contractors are being called in to help. Six hundred thirty-eight state plow drivers are ready. They’ll be covering 11,000 miles of road around the state.

Governor Ned Lamont is monitoring tractor-trailer activity, too.

Those trucks will be delivering more than 32,000 COVID vaccines.

Governor Ned Lamont said Tuesday, “We’re working hard to track our vaccines as they come in by truck to make sure they can work around the storm.”

Governor Lamont advises “stay home stay safe” but if you have to travel Lamont touted a new state website CT Travel Smart.org for regular updates on road conditions.

Lamont says he will be riding out the storm at the residence in Hartford.

There will also be virtual command center updates from state officials.

The State DOT will also be using – for the first time – a GPS tracking system. Officials say it’s another tool in the toolbox when it comes to battling Mother Nature.

The new system installed in plow trucks will provide drivers information on conditions and recommendations for how to treat roads. Transportation officials say it should allow for more efficient snow clearing.

The GPS tracking system consists of cameras and monitors connected to the latest data.

Paul Rizzo from CTDOT says, “They can input data once stopped safely.”

Rizzo adds, depending on what the precipitation is, the driver will be given options to either plow or put down more deicing material.

“Our greatest asset even with all of the gadgets is our people,” added Rizzo.

The GPS system was purchased with the help of a federal grant.

The private contractors who will be helping the state will not have the new system. Instead, state officials will be staying in touch with radios and telephones.