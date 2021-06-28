Statewide heat advisory in effect as heat and humidity rise

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — After a humid weekend, Connecticut is under a heat advisory as even more humidity and heat are expected for now through Wednesday.

Storm Team 8 says there is a statewide heat advisory, mainly in effect until Tuesday evening. The heat index will make it feel like the 90s to mid-100s through Wednesday.

On Monday, it will be sunny. Temperatures will be between the upper 80s to mid-90s.

Tuesday will also be sunny with some clouds. There is a possibility for an isolated afternoon shower or storm. The temperature will be in the 90s.

Another chance for a pop-up storm or shower Wednesday, and temperatures are expected to be in the 90s again.

It will cool down Thursday with afternoon showers and storms, with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Cooling centers are now open across the state. Here’s how to beat the heat this week:

Stay Cool:

Emergency officials want to make sure you keep your body cool to avoid heat-related illness.

Stay in air-conditioned buildings as much as possible, do not rely on just a fan as your primary cooling source.

Avoid direct sunlight if you can. If you have to be outside, do your best to limit activity to the morning and evening. And, rest in the shade so that your body can get a chance to cool off. Try to wear lightweight, light-colored clothing.

Take cool showers or baths.

Our furry friends need to keep cool too! Have water and shade available to them, especially if they cannot be brought indoors.

The United Way has a list of cooling centers that residents can go cool down. You can also call 211.

Stay Hydrated:

Be sure to drink more water than you usually do, and remind others to do so. Get a head start; don’t wait until you’re thirsty to take a sip.

Officials say it’s important to keep drinking water to replenish the fluids your body loses through sweat.

Be sure to avoid drinks with high amounts of sugar.

Stay Safe:

Make sure the people around you are keeping cool and are staying healthy.

Check on your neighbors, especially older people, young children, and those with respiratory illnesses. Make sure they can stay cool in their homes and are drinking water.