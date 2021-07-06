Stay cool & safe as Air Quality alert goes into effect Tuesday; possible severe storms in late afternoon

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Prepare for a swift return of hot and humid weather in Connecticut Tuesday.
Most Connecticut counties are facing an air quality alert, which is set to be in effect from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Tuesday. While the alert is minor, it’s still important to stay safe and cool.
Southern Fairfield county is facing a moderate heat advisory, in effect from 11 a.m. Tuesday to 8 p.m. Wednesday.
There is also a risk for posssible severe thunderstorms late Tuesday afternoon and into the evening. Storm Team 8 said that some storms will be severe with damaging wind gusts, lots of lightning, hail and flooding downpours.
Temperatures will be in the mid-upper 80s to low 90s Tuesday, but it will feel like closer to 95-100 degrees.
It will gradually get cooler between Wednesday and Friday, with a chance each day for thunderstorms and thundershowers. We are also tracking Elsa, which is currently a tropical storm that hit Cuba Monday and is set to hit the Florida Keys Tuesday. It’s expected to be in the vicinity of lower New England around Friday.
Cooling centers are now open across the state. Here’s how to beat the heat this summer:
Stay Cool:
Emergency officials want to make sure you keep your body cool to avoid heat-related illness.
Stay in air-conditioned buildings as much as possible, do not rely on just a fan as your primary cooling source.
Avoid direct sunlight if you can. If you have to be outside, do your best to limit activity to the morning and evening. And, rest in the shade so that your body can get a chance to cool off. Try to wear lightweight, light-colored clothing.
Take cool showers or baths.
Our furry friends need to keep cool too! Have water and shade available to them, especially if they cannot be brought indoors.
The United Way has a list of cooling centers that residents can go cool down. You can also call 211.
Stay Hydrated:
Be sure to drink more water than you usually do, and remind others to do so. Get a head start; don’t wait until you’re thirsty to take a sip.
Officials say it’s important to keep drinking water to replenish the fluids your body loses through sweat.
Be sure to avoid drinks with high amounts of sugar.
Stay Safe:
Make sure the people around you are keeping cool and are staying healthy.
Check on your neighbors, especially older people, young children, and those with respiratory illnesses. Make sure they can stay cool in their homes and are drinking water.
For our pets:
These tips on how to keep pets cool during the hot weather come from ASPCA:
Keep pets inside if it’s extremely hot. If they’re outside, make sure there is a shady place they can rest in. Leep fresh, clean water accessible to them outside.
Do not over-exercise your pet.
Never leave your animals alone in a parked vehicle. In Connecticut, someone that leaves an animal in the car during extreme weather could be charged with animal cruelty.
Symptoms for overheating in pets include excessive panting, difficulty breathing, increased heart and respiratory rate, drooling, mild weakness, stupor or even collapse. Symptoms can also include seizures, bloody diarrhea and vomit along with an elevated body temperature of over 104 degrees.
Animals with flat faces are more susceptible to heat stroke since they can’t pant as effectively.
Do not leave pets unsupervised around a pool, even if they are good swimmers. Gradually introduce your pets to water and make sure your pet uses a flotation device on boats. Rinse your dog off to remove chlorine or salt from fur. Try to have your pet avoid drinking pool water.