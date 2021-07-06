Stay cool & safe as Air Quality alert goes into effect Tuesday; possible severe storms in late afternoon

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Prepare for a swift return of hot and humid weather in Connecticut Tuesday.

Most Connecticut counties are facing an air quality alert, which is set to be in effect from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Tuesday. While the alert is minor, it’s still important to stay safe and cool.

Southern Fairfield county is facing a moderate heat advisory, in effect from 11 a.m. Tuesday to 8 p.m. Wednesday.

There is also a risk for posssible severe thunderstorms late Tuesday afternoon and into the evening. Storm Team 8 said that some storms will be severe with damaging wind gusts, lots of lightning, hail and flooding downpours.

Temperatures will be in the mid-upper 80s to low 90s Tuesday, but it will feel like closer to 95-100 degrees.

It will gradually get cooler between Wednesday and Friday, with a chance each day for thunderstorms and thundershowers. We are also tracking Elsa, which is currently a tropical storm that hit Cuba Monday and is set to hit the Florida Keys Tuesday. It’s expected to be in the vicinity of lower New England around Friday.