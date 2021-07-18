Storm washes roads away, floods farm in area of Ashford over the weekend

ASHFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Saturday’s heavy rains caused major damage across Connecticut. In Ashford and the surrounding area, News 8 viewers reported extreme flooding and road damage.

In the area of Old Colony and School House Hill roads on the Eastford and Woodstock town line floodwaters rushed down the street, making the road impassable Saturday.

In Ashford, Route 44 from Route 74 to 89 is closed due to floodwaters and the road breaking up and washing away.





Rt 89 north and south of Rt 44 is barely passable due to flooding. Officials reported no trees or wires down, but the extreme flooding was present.

Officials remind the public to use caution and not attempt to drive through flooded roadways.

At River’s Edge Sugar House in Ashford, – one of the state’s largest producers of maple syrup – operators Bill and Amy Proulx were trying to prevent their horse trailer from floating away in the floodwaters Saturday with their tractor.

In the video below, Bill says the water has risen to 2/3 the way up their pasture gate.

WEB EXTRA: Flooding on Mansfield Road in Ashford. Courtesy: Bill Proulx

The couple says the water level has receded Sunday.