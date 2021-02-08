 

Third snow event in just over a week set to drop another 3-6” on parts of CT

Extreme Weather

Conn. (WTNH) — As crews wrap up cleaning after Sunday’s snowstorm, more winter weather is on the way for Tuesday!

Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for inland CT towns for Tuesday.

The next winter weather system on Tuesday will be the third snowfall in a week. The first in the series dumped over a foot of snow on the state on Feb. 1. Sunday, Feb. 7’s storm dropped another 6-9”.

Tuesday, Feb. 9’s storm will cover CT with another 1-6”.

The flakes are set to fly starting between 5-7 a.m. and will stop some time between 3-5 p.m.

This will impact school schedules with snow during the day!

A wintry mix is expected along the shore with 1-3”, inland 3-6”.

  • Monday night: Increasing cloudiness. Light snow toward dawn. Temps in teens/low 20’s
  • Tuesday: School issues! Snow developing early AM. Snow for the day with some mixing right at the immediate shoreline. Highs in the lower 30s.

Another active weather pattern may be showing up later in the week and over the weekend!

  • Wednesday: Sun and clouds with highs in the low 30s.
  • Thursday: Dry and cold! Highs in the upper 20s.
  • Friday: Light Snow ending. Highs in the low 30s.
  • Saturday: Sun and clouds. Highs near freezing.
  • Valentines Day Sunday: Snow or a mix possible with highs around 30.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

