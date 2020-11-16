Strong winds, heavy rain knocks out power for over 40K across the state, Tornado Warnings lifted

Conn. (WTNH) — Thousands are without power Sunday as severe weather moved across the state.

The rough weather including heavy rain and damaging winds is expected to stick around until midnight. Wind gusts were recorded at over 50 mph in Fairfield County, and 61 mph in Bridgeport.

In downtown New Haven, the strong winds toppled the Christmas tree on the Green.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch was issued by the National Weather Service until 10:30 p.m. for Worcester MA, Springfield MA, Hartford CT, Middletown CT, Norwich CT, and New London CT.

Around 8:30 p.m. a Tornado Warning was issued for Fairfield County warning residents to shelter in their basements and stay away from windows until 9:15 p.m.

As of 11:00 p.m., Eversource reports 35,676 of its customers without power. United Illuminated reports 5,294 of their customers are without power.

WEB EXTRA: Storm Team 8’s Sam Kantrow breaks down the storm’s path and what each part of the state should expect into late Sunday and early Monday.

Metro-North reported around 9:15 p.m. that they are experiencing delays on their New Haven line due to slippery rails caused by the inclement weather.