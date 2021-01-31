Blizzard conditions possible this afternoon; 8-12″ of snow expected for most of CT

CONNECTICUT (WTNH) — Storm Team 8 says Connecticut is in for a rough day of weather with more than 1′ of snow possible in parts of the state.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the entire state with blizzard-like conditions possible for later Monday.

WATCH: Snowfall totals in New Haven 6p using the late Dr. Mel’s snow stick made for him in 1995.

During a news conference Monday morning, Governor Ned Lamont asked people to stay home as the worst of the storm has yet to come.

Lamont implemented a travel ban on certain tractor-trailers, which went into effect Monday at 5 a.m.

The ban applies to the following:

All empty and tandem tractor-trailers from traveling on Interstates 84, 91, and 95.

All tractor-trailers from traveling on Interstate 84.

All travel has been limited “essential travel” only.

State parks and forests will be closed Monday for snow removal.

State Police give an update on how things are looking on CT highways

Timeline

Chief Meteorologist Gil Simmons said 1-2″ of snowfall per hour is possible from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Heavier snowfall will continue into the evening hours. Areas near the shoreline could see a wintry mix fall.

Blizzard conditions are possible from noon to 7 p.m.

Winds gusts of 45-50 MPH are possible at times during the afternoon and evening, so residents should brace for reduced vision on roadways and possible power outages.

Snow will continue on and off through Tuesday morning with little accumulation. Highs will mostly be in the mid-30s.

Quick reminder—even though temps have been below freezing, not all ponds and lakes are frozen! The ice is very thin on this one in Meriden. The ice needs to be at least 4” thick for you to walk/skate on it.@WTNH pic.twitter.com/IMzkaHKIKP — Ashley Baylor (@Ash_Baylor) February 1, 2021

Totals

Snow totals vary across the state; however, most parts are expected to get 8-12″. Parts of Fairfield County could see more than 16″. Other shoreline areas could see less accumulation due to a mix falling.

School closings

Hundreds of schools across the state decided on Sunday to move students to all remote learning Monday ahead of the storm. A full list of closings and remote learning days can be found online.

Parking bans

Mayor Luke Bronin activated a snow parking ban for the City of Hartford , beginning at noon on Monday, Feb. 1 through 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 2.

, beginning at noon on Monday, Feb. 1 through 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 2. Mayor Ben Florsheim of Middletown announced a parking ban will be in effect starting at 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 31: “Those needing alternative off-street parking may move their cars to any of the following city lots to park for free during the length of the ban: Melilli Plaza, Broad Street (Kidcity lot and Russell Library lot), Kings Avenue, Dingwall Drive (entry from deKoven Drive).

announced a parking ban will be in effect starting at 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 31: Mayor Erin Stewart of New Britain said a parking ban will be in effect in the city starting at midnight on Feb. 1.

said a parking ban will be in effect in the city starting at midnight on Feb. 1. The City of Danbury said, “All vehicles are prohibited from parking on City streets. Please move your vehicles off of the road. The Patriot Parking Garage is open free of charge throughout the duration of the storm. The garage will be closed Sunday 1/31 at 10 p.m. and will reopen Monday at 6 a.m. The parking ban will be in effect through snow-and-ice control operations. Cars remaining on city streets will be ticketed and towed.”

said, “All vehicles are prohibited from parking on City streets. Please move your vehicles off of the road. The Patriot Parking Garage is open free of charge throughout the duration of the storm. The garage will be closed Sunday 1/31 at 10 p.m. and will reopen Monday at 6 a.m. The parking ban will be in effect through snow-and-ice control operations. Cars remaining on city streets will be ticketed and towed.” Mayor Justin Elicker of New Haven said “45 trucks ready to clear the roads, so please be aware of parking bans in your area” starting at 9 a.m. Monday. “Use off-street parking when possible. The City is opening all New Haven Public School lots for you to park in during the storm.”

Power outages

In a statement Sunday afternoon, Eversource said it is ready to respond and adapt as needed to any outage needs that come up as a result of the first major winter storm of 2021.

The energy company said, in part, “While continuing to operate under its COVID-19 pandemic plan and adhering to its strict social distancing and safety measures, the energy company will have line and tree crews pre-positioned around the state to respond to any damage or outages caused by this storm. Out-of-state crews are being brought in to assist with restoring power, and customer care representatives are at the ready to take calls if needed.”

Eversource reminds customers that with heavy snow and high winds expected, outages are possible.

Eversource urges customers to always stay clear of downed wires and to report them immediately to 911. Be sure to report any outage online at www.eversource.com, or by calling (800) 286-2000. Customers who signed up for the company’s two-way texting feature can send a text to report an outage and receive outage updates as they happen.

They encourage patience as power restoration during and following a storm – in addition to COVID safety protocols – takes time.