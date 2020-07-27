Tips to beat the heat in today’s hot weather

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — It is going to be a hot one out here today and staying cool is very important today to avoid any heat-related illness. The CDC is offering a few tips to keep in mind as we endure the heatwave in Connecticut.

Wearing lightweight, loose-fitting clothing and staying indoors in an air-conditioned space if possible is ideal. If your home does not have AC, try your local shopping mall or public library. And don’t forget, you can always call your local health dept to see if there are any heat-relief shelters in your area.

The CDC also recommends scheduling any outdoor activities in the morning or evening hour when its coolest and to of course wear sunscreen, as sunburn can affect your body’s ability to cool down and can leave you dehydrated.

Now staying hydrated is also an extremely important part of staying cool and safe today, so your going to want to drink lots of water.

It’s also important to know the signs of heat-related illnesses and how to treat them.