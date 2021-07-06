Trees down, power out for more than 21k as thunderstorms move across CT

Conn. (WTNH) — As thunderstorms move across Connecticut Tuesday afternoon, lightning, downed trees, and outages were being reported.

There is a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for the entire state Tuesday night. The watches from the National Weather Service include high winds and heavy rain.

As of 6:45 p.m., Eversource is reporting 21,395 outages and United Illuminated is reporting 108 outages.

As part of their thunderstorm preparations, United Illuminating is offering tips in the event of an outage. Some tips include charging your phone and other electronics in case the power goes out, making sure your cars and generators are gassed up, and being extra cautious about flooded areas in your home; there may be a live wire near it that would charge the water.

In Bristol, a tree is down across the road on South Street blocking a driveway and one side of the road.

South St. in Bristol

South St. in Bristol

In Farmington, the high winds brought a tree down onto Evette Murtha’s home. See more in the video below.

In Enfield, Police have confirmed to News 8 a tree has fallen into a house on 29 Belle Avenue. The Pearl Street Library appears to have been struck by lightning; the fire department has responded. And Taylor Road is closed at number 355 due to a tree down in the roadway; crews are out there now.