Tropical Storm Elsa causes railway, flight delays across CT

Conn. (WTNH) — Tropical Storm Elsa is hitting Connecticut at the same time people are getting ready to go out for the day, whether it’s for work or leisure. We are keeping track of all of the delays transportation companies are seeing due to Elsa’s heavy rain and winds.

There are several summer school and activity closings across Connecticut. Click here for a list.

CT TRANSIT

CT Transit has released the following storm-related detours for public buses:

METRO-NORTH/AMTRAK

Metro-North has released the following storm-related detours for trains:

Landslide impacts train service in West Haven

CT RAIL Hartford Line

CTrail has released the following storm-related detours for trains:

Bradley International Airport: