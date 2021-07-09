Tropical Storm Elsa causes railway, flight delays across CT

Extreme Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Conn. (WTNH) — Tropical Storm Elsa is hitting Connecticut at the same time people are getting ready to go out for the day, whether it’s for work or leisure. We are keeping track of all of the delays transportation companies are seeing due to Elsa’s heavy rain and winds.

There are several summer school and activity closings across Connecticut. Click here for a list.

CT TRANSIT

CT Transit has released the following storm-related detours for public buses:

METRO-NORTH/AMTRAK

Metro-North has released the following storm-related detours for trains:

Landslide impacts train service in West Haven

CT RAIL Hartford Line

CTrail has released the following storm-related detours for trains:

Bradley International Airport:

  • As of 1:30 p.m., Bradley Airport has approximately 5% of arriving and departing flights experiencing delay. Approximately 2% have been cancelled.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss