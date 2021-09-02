West Hartford residents brace for Ida’s overnight flooding

(WTNH) — Remnants of Storm Ida moving through CT overnight Thursday has been difficult because the majority of the heavy rain and flooding has been happening while people are sleeping, so preparation was key Wednesday evening.

In West Hartford, it is a series of valleys and hills, and the water is quick to flat out the streets, a couple of neighborhoods just off of Main Street are keeping a close eye on the sky as well as the ground.

Rebbecca Maurer of West Hartford said, “So we are checking it out to see how much water is in the catch basin and what was starting to flood so far.”

Neighbors continue to check on the progress of the storm. They’ve been through this before. Many people have photos from the past two storms.

Sarah Colonese had water in her front yard, cars with water up to their front hood. “It usually floods down the street and down Cumberland Road, it can be pretty bad like three or four feet of water,” Colonese explained.

So as the rain starts to intensify, many residents were already ready from the past storms.

Maurer added, “We have a sump pump in our basement and we actually put it in through the state. They came and put it in when we moved into our house.”

John Mierzejewski of Larson’s Ace Hardware says there are still people coming in for sump pumps who didn’t get one ahead of the last storm.

They may be out of sandbags and sump pumps, but they still have the advice you need to keep your basement dry and how to get the water out with a wet-dry shop vac.

As you’re keeping an eye on the roads and the basement in the skies, keep an eye on supplies. You may have a sump pump, but you may need a filter or a float switch or even an extension cord, and they may be sold out as well.