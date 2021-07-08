What to know: Tropical Storm Elsa set to hit Connecticut Friday

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — For days now, Storm Team 8 has been tracking Tropical Storm Elsa in the chance that it might hit Connecticut. Those chances are looking more likely by the hour.

This week, it touched down on Cuba, Florida Keys, Florida, and is now hitting the Carolinas, making its way up the East Coast. The National Weather Service has a timeline of Elsa’s path.

We now expect Tropical Storm Elsa to make landfall in Connecticut Friday morning. It looks like it could leave the state by noon or 1 p.m. Friday. New London, Middlesex, and New Haven counties, the shoreline, are currently under a severe Tropical Storm Warning. The whole state is under a moderate Flood Watch.

Are utility companies ready?

One question on everyone’s minds: Are the utility companies ready for Elsa? Tropical Storm Isaias last summer left around 800,000 people in the dark for over a week, and Eversource and UI were criticized for the slow restoration time. This resulted in food and medicine going bad in refrigerators. Also, Isaias came as state regulators were scrutinizing Eversource’s price hikes that went into effect during the height of the pandemic.

The Take Back the Grid Act was signed into law last fall to hold utility companies more accountable for their performances and rates.

This time around, Eversource is lining up hundreds of crews and is putting them on standby for the storm.

“We have been securing out-of-state line crews for days in advance of this storm. We’re preparing our crew, we are preparing equipment,” said Eversource spokesperson Mitch Gross. “Then we wait and see what the storm decides to do and respond accordingly.”

Crews have also been working around the clock this week to restore power lost during these past few thunderstorms.

Are you ready?

Elsa is arriving just as thunderstorms rolled through Connecticut for two days in a row, and will possibly happen for a third day Thursday. Each day, residents have woken up to storm damage and power outages. Storm damage could be seen all over Hartford County from Wednesday evening’s storm.

Eversource recommends having a supply kit ready, full of bottled water, canned food, and pet food. Also, charge your phones and other electronic devices just in case you lose power.

Connecticut’s Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURA) announced last week that eligible customers can receive credit or other compensation for spoiled food and medicine if the power is out for too long.

Keep track of the current power outages below:

Eversource outages:

Link to United Illuminating outage map.

Tracking the Tropics

Earlier this week, Chief Meteorologist Gil Simmons was a guest on Tracking the Tropics, where the group saw Elsa over Cuba and was making its way to the Florida Keys and Florida for the next day. At the time it was streamed, it was not clear to the team if Elsa would even touch Connecticut, but emphasized the importance of keeping a close watch on the storm. Watch a replay here.

The Tracking the Tropics team in Tampa, Fla. is keeping track of Elsa day by day. Stay tuned to WTNH.com and the WTNH Facebook page for the latest updates on Elsa.