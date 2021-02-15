When preparing your home, car for an ice event, it’s important to pre-treat early

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Ice is a tough thing whether you are walking or driving. The key is to try and stay out of it, especially with a prolonged icing event.

With a snowstorm it is pretty easy you have a snow shovel or a snowblower, but for ice, there are more tools and products to choose from to remove ice because ice is much more difficult to deal with.

News 8’s Bob Wilson went to Larson Ace Hardware in West Hartford where Kathy the manager rolled out all the products they have for ice.

Pretreating is the best way to go.

There is that granular stuff that you can sprinkle on, and products you can spray on on cars or handrails.

Larson Ace sells a liquid salt that is very similar to what the Department of Transportation puts down on the roads before a winter storm. This kind of pre-treatment works ahead of the ice and then you can throw Icemelt on top of that.

They also make an ice melt for your roof to prevent icicles and ice dams. A lot of times it works in the gutters, as well.

The bottom line is you want to make sure you get out ahead of it and stay out ahead of a big ice storm.



They also make a deicer that you can spray on your windshield and on handrails – since handrails are so difficult to scrape – and it makes it a breeze to get the ice off.

"Today has been slammed, with a mention of ice people come in like crazy."

The inventory thinned out today with the rush to get icemelt. Larsen ace Hardware has a special mix that goes on the roof for ice dams and gutters, another mix… a combination of rocksalt and magnesium chloride for your walkways, even a liquid pre-treat like DOT uses before the storm. There is also spray on.

"I put the deicer out because I think it's fantastic, as opposed to scraping your windshield or doorhandles, that stuff you can spray on anytime there's heavy ice I used it last year and it works great."

Stand up: and here’s another trick with the deicer, a lot of people worry about the steps or the ground as you’re walking along, but what about the handrails? Sometimes when you grab the handrails are icy and you lose your gripper balance, so just take the deicer spray it right along the handrail like that, and the ice melts right off and it’s a good strong grip as you walk down the stairs.”

"So we have the spike tracks and with these you just clip them right onto the bottom of your shoes, and it prevents you from slipping and falling."

“I’m too old to take a fall, so I’m extremely cautious, these old bones.”

The ice spikes might be very handy for Kevin, because with a prolong ice storm, means treating surfaces for a long prolonged period of time.

Kevin Dumpson, West Hartford: "I have been a paratrooper and a fire fighter, I have been hurt and I know what pain is and so I am extremely cautious so when I walk on the ice, I walk like a person who knows ice can hurt you."

Kevin will just put a smile on your face, he has respect for the ice and that's what it comes down to, respecting it especially if you have to go out there and layer on the treatments on the pretty thick ice, you may want to use those crampons on the bottom of your shoes it might not be a bad idea.