Winter Storm Watch in effect; 4-8” of fresh snow on the way for Thursday into Friday

Extreme Weather

by: WTNH.com Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Conn. (WTNH) — More snow will be moving in across the state Thursday and Friday, and even possibly into Saturday morning!

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for the whole state for Thursday morning through Thursday night.

TIMELINE:

Wednesday night: Increasing clouds, but mostly dry. Lows in the teens to low 20s.

Thursday: Snow developing along the shoreline early morning (could impact morning commute), then spreading inland. Snow will be light, but the heaviest intensity is expected between 2-6 p.m. (could impact evening commute). Highs in the upper 20s, near 30 degrees. Some sleet could mix in along the shoreline at night.

Friday: On and off light snow. Highs in the low to mid-30s.

Saturday: Flurries possible early, then clearing. Highs in the low to mid 30s.

By the time this week’s snow event is all said and done, we’re look at between 4-8” of fresh snow across CT.

And another system is on the way for Monday!

More on this storm coming up on News 8 at 5 and 6p and right here on WTNH.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss