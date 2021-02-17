Winter Storm Watch in effect; 4-8” of fresh snow on the way for Thursday into Friday

Conn. (WTNH) — More snow will be moving in across the state Thursday and Friday, and even possibly into Saturday morning!

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for the whole state for Thursday morning through Thursday night.

TIMELINE:

Wednesday night: Increasing clouds, but mostly dry. Lows in the teens to low 20s.

Thursday: Snow developing along the shoreline early morning (could impact morning commute), then spreading inland. Snow will be light, but the heaviest intensity is expected between 2-6 p.m. (could impact evening commute). Highs in the upper 20s, near 30 degrees. Some sleet could mix in along the shoreline at night.

Friday: On and off light snow. Highs in the low to mid-30s.

Saturday: Flurries possible early, then clearing. Highs in the low to mid 30s.

By the time this week’s snow event is all said and done, we’re look at between 4-8” of fresh snow across CT.

And another system is on the way for Monday!

