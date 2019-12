First winter storm calls for several parking bans across state

Snowflakes have started falling across the region. (Some spots are reporting sleet as well.) Expect snow through midday into the afternoon. There could be bouts of moderate to heavy snow at times, which is when the inches will start adding up. By this evening, we'll see a gradual changeover from snow to a wintry mix, then to all rain overnight for central and southern parts of the state. (I don't think the higher elevations, like the Litchfield Hills, will make a full switch to all rain.) The rain will change back over to a mix, then to snow Monday afternoon through Monday night. Bottom line - expect a little bit of everything from this storm. It's not a blockbuster storm, more of a nuisance than anything else.

Today: Snow developing. Bouts of moderate to heavy snow expected through the afternoon, then changing over to a wintry mix late. Temperatures gradually warming into the mid 30s along the shoreline, low 30s inland.