WTNH (Conn.) — The state is expecting some severe weather to close out the holiday weekend starting on Monday evening and leading into Tuesday.

Heavy rains and downpours are expected to ramp up as Monday night goes on.

The entire state is under Flood Watch until 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for Northern New London County until 7:30 p.m. Monday and a Flood Advisory has also been issued for parts of Fairfield and New Haven county.

Connecticut State Police issued a reminder to residents to be careful on the roads during the severe weather. They shared the following tips:

Illuminate headlights

Reduce speed to reduce hydroplaning

Avoid driving vehicles through standing water

Do not walk or drive around barricades- they are there to protect you

