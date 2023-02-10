Conn. (WTNH) — The warm weather rolling in is breaking Connecticut records and setting the stage for an early spring, just like Chuckles the state groundhog predicted.

February does not feel like its usual chilly self, and the beautiful weather on Friday certainly proved it.

On Friday, temperatures are soaring to new highs for a winter month. Back in 2001, Bridgeport was at a warm 54 degrees. Over 20 years later, the city has reached a new high of 58 degrees, according to News 8’s team of meteorologists.

At Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks back in 1909, the record high was set at 55 degrees. Now, it’s been set at 56 degrees.

The highest temperature listed in the state is in Chester, which is at a balmy 61 degrees.

Be sure to get outside and enjoy the early spring day, Connecticut! For the latest forecast with News 8’s incredible team of meteorologists, click here.