Gov. Lamont activates Severe Cold Weather Protocol as arctic air pushes through CT

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Ned Lamont announced Monday that he is activating the state’s Severe Cold Weather Protocol through noon Tuesday due to the frigid temperatures impacting Connecticut.

Storm Team 8 says Tuesday morning will be very windy with temperatures dropping into the teens with wind chills at or under zero at daybreak.

If heading out in the early morning, be sure to bundle up. According to medical officials, in order to protect your lungs, cover your face with a scarf or wear a facemask so it warms the air before reaching your lungs.

As of 3:30 a.m., there are more than 18,000 Eversource Energy customers and more than 1,000 United Illuminating customers without power.

The Severe Weather Protocol sets up a system for the state agencies and municipalities to coordinate with United Way’s 211. It also also makes sure that the most vulnerable populations receive protection from the severe cold through a network of shelters.

The governor said that the protocol enacts the following actions:

The Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection’s Division of Emergency Management and Homeland Security activates its WebEOC communications network, which is an internet-based system that enables local, regional, and state emergency management officials and first responders to share up-to-date information about a variety of situations and conditions. The system is used to monitor capacity at shelters across the state, enabling 211 to act as a clearinghouse to assist in finding shelter space for those who need it. Local officials, working through WebEOC, can alert 211 and the state when they open temporary shelters or warming centers.