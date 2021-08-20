Grocery stores, hardware stores busy with people preparing for Henri

(WTNH) – People all over the state are getting ready for Henri. That has grocery stores and hardware stores busy with people picking up food and other supplies.

Most of us have been through this before and understand it’s not the time to procrastinate. So, a lot of people were busy putting together their storm kits on Friday.

To a degree, that means stocking up on the essentials, especially when there’s the possibility of losing power.

News 8 checked in at the Big Y in Branford, since having a good supply of food is vital when it comes to preparing for any major emergency.

Many folks were at hardware stores like Goody’s Hardware in East Haven. So, what are people shopping for?

“We have people coming in for tarps, pumps we sold out of this morning, we have the cords, batteries, flashlights, lots of propane, a couple of grills we sold. People are getting ready for the wind and the rain,” said David Katz, owner of Goody’s Hardware.

Looking beyond Sunday, Katz told News 8 that people buy dehumidifiers to get some of the moisture from their basements, which could help save carpets and furniture.