Hamden, New Haven on the recovery from Isaias damage

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Hamden, New Haven, and many other locations in Connecticut are in their recovery phase after the passing Tropical Storm Isaias, and not without damage from fallen trees.

“I was amazed.”

Bob Congdon couldn’t believe his luck when this tree came crashing down and missed hitting his — or anyone else’s home. Tropical Storm Isaias was so strong it knocked down the tree and the tree took up a chunk of the sidewalk with it.

“I was worried about some damage to the house, something flying against the house,” Bob Congdon of Hamden.

Some people here lost power — that’s about it.

“And fortunately no damage to a car, or the neighbor’s house.”

That was not the same situation in New Haven.

RELATED: Tree falls on man in New Haven, severely injuring his legs

“It was very frightening and very scary.”

A New Haven man told News 8 he saw this tree fall on top of someone who was walking on the sidewalk on Newhall Street.

“He was going to the package store trying to get in the package store. Tree came down. Caught him, boom.”

Police say that man was rushed to the hospital with severe injuries to both legs.

Two trees, two towns, two scares from the storm.

“This weather’s messed up.”

