Dangerous ice out there on driveways, lots & roads this morning with many school delays! It is a very cold start too! bright & cold through the afternoon & we are watching the next system with light snow for Friday. The heaviest snow slides to our south, but conditions will be impacted with light snow for the day on Friday. Frigid all day Saturday. There is a warm-up next week! Call 2-1-1 for the closest warming center if you or someone you know needs assistance!

Early this morning: Hazardous ice…what was slush or ice yesterday is frozen solid this morning! Clearing, breezy & very cold with lows in the teens.

Today: Icy start! Sun & clouds, breezy & cold with highs in the 20s to near 30° but a lower wind chill.

Tomorrow: Sun to increasing cloudiness with a late flurry in western Connecticut. Highs in the upper 20s to low 30s.

Friday: Light snow likely. Low accumulations with some road treatment needed. Highs in the 20s.

Saturday: Bitter cold sunshine. Highs in the upper teens to low 20s.

Sunday: Lots of sun and still very cold. Highs in the low to mid 20s.

Monday: Quiet and not as cold with highs in the low 40s.