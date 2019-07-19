Heatwave brings unhealthy ozone

(WTNH) – The weekend’s heatwave is causing “moderate to unhealthy” ozone levels, according to DEEP.

DEEP’s Air Quality Index (AQI), updated daily, shows ozone levels ranging from 84-140 across the state. These levels are labeled “unhealthy for sensitive groups,” but are nearing unhealthy levels for all.

The air is dry for the remainder of Friday, according to the index.

Westport, Stratford and Greenwich are among the towns to take caution in while East Hartford and Groton remain on the lower end of the watch list.

DEEP monitors air quality levels, as well as, fine particulate matter daily from May 1 through Sept. 30.

DEEP also encourages anyone working with children or elders to subscribe to the AQI.