NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Heavy rain and strong winds hit Connecticut Tuesday night, prompting some school districts to delay opening Wednesday morning.

Multiple weather alerts, including high wind warnings, coastal flooding warnings and flood watches, are in effect for parts of the state. Check News 8’s weather alerts page for updates.

Below, we’re tracking power outages, traffic conditions, flight delays and more.

Closings & Delays

Several school districts have delayed the start of classes on Wednesday due to the storm.

Check the updated list of closings and delays here.

Power Outages

The state’s utility companies say they are prepared for widespread outages.

Do not go near downed power lines, poles or damaged electrical equipment. Call 911 in an emergency.

Traffic Conditions

Drivers are urged to slow down and allow extra time

Check News 8’s Live Traffic Map to see real-time traffic conditions.

Flight Delays & Cancellations

Before you head to the airport, check the arrivals and departures at Tweed New Haven Airport and Bradley International Airport.

Share Your Photos & Videos

