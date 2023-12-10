NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A strong front will bring heavy rain and high winds to Connecticut Sunday night through Monday morning.

A flood watch is in effect for the entire state from 4 p.m. Sunday to 1 p.m. Monday, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). The southern part of the state will also be in a wind advisory starting at 6 p.m. Sunday as gusts could reach 50 miles per hour, a NWS alert said.

Southern Connecticut is expected to see 3 to 5 inches of rainfall, with local 6+ amounts possible. The rest of the state will likely see 2-4 inches. Most of this rain will fall in a 12-hour period, according to the NWS.

The latest Storm Team 8 forecast, timing and impact can be found here. Below, we’re tracking potential power outages, traffic conditions and more.

Flooding

About 2 to 3 inches of rain could lead to the flooding of rivers, creeks, streams and other low-lying and flood-prone locations, the NWS said.

Flooding may also occur if storm drains and ditches become clogged with debris.

Power Outages

Eversource brought in out-of-state crews to help with potential power outages.

Do not go near downed power lines, poles or damaged electrical equipment. Call 911 in an emergency.

Traffic Conditions

Drivers are urged to slow down and allow extra time. Check out News 8’s Live Traffic Map to see traffic conditions across Connecticut.

Flight Delays & Cancellations

Before you head to the airport, check the arrivals and departures at Tweed New Haven Airport and Bradley International Airport.

