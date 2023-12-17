After a great weather day yesterday, expect a stormy end to the weekend as another major storm is heading for Connecticut this evening Monday! Showers arrive by this afternoon/evening, then a steadier and heavier rain after midnight Sunday night through the day Monday! Heavy rain will result in local street/highway/basement/stream/river flooding along with moderate coastal flooding at the time of high tide early Monday morning. In addition to the heavy rain, winds will pick up, gusting between 35 to 60 MPH. Scattered power outages are expected. A Flood Watch has been posted for most of the state from this evening through Monday with 2-4 inches of rain on average. A Coastal Flood Warning is up up for the immediate shore with 2-3 feet of intrusion possible. High Wind Warning has also been issued or that same area with gusts to 60 MPH possible, Wind Advisory elsewhere with gusts to 50 MPH.

While this storm is fairly similar to last Sunday’s storm, this one looks more robust with a higher potential for more widespread tree/power issues, mainly along the shore as well as a bigger concern for coastal flooding. Slightly less rain seems likely than the first storm but it wont take much rain to cause some flooding as the water levels that are already high from the last storm.

Today: Cloudy with showers during the afternoon/evening. Highs in the 50s. Steadier and heavier rain and wind at night.

Tonight: Rain becoming very heavy with strong southeast winds developing. Temps rise through the 50s.

Monday: Periods of heavy rain/flooding with winds gusting between 35 to 60 MPH & scattered outages, and minor to moderate coastal flooding. Highs in the upper 50s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, windy, and colder with rain/snow showers. Highs 35-40

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 40s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid-40s.

Friday: Sun/clouds. Highs in the low-40s.

Saturday: Partly sunny. Highs in the mid-40s.

Christmas Eve: Merry and bright! Highs in the low-40s.