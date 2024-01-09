**Roads are very slick with ice & frost early this morning & there have been accidents** Our next storm has the potential to cause some big problems! This will be a mostly rain event–some of the higher elevations may briefly start with wet snow or a mix, then switch to rain. It all starts between 1-4 PM this afternoon. About 2″ to 4″ of rain is expected with locally higher amounts and with the snow melt we are looking at lots of street, highway, basement, stream and river flooding…again. Coastal flooding will be a big concern as well, during high tide this evening and Wednesday morning. The winds will also pick up Tuesday evening, gusting between 40 to 60 MPH. Power outages are likely. It all calms down between 2-4 am Wednesday! Could be a tough Wednesday morning commute with road closures and some school issues are possible in some towns. If that wasn’t enough, heavy rain/flooding/strong winds return for Friday night & Saturday!

Early this morning: Increasing clouds with an awesome sunrise in some areas! Watch for icy & frosty pavement and there have been accidents early today. Lows in the teens/20s.

Today: Cloudy in the morning. Rain overspreads the state in the early afternoon. Starting as snow/sleet across northern CT. with a quick coating to 2″ mostly in the higher elevations before going to rain. Highs in the mid to upper 30s & low 40s. Heavy rain everywhere for the PM commute & tonight. Pockets of Dense Fog with melting snow inland. Temps rising into the 40s & 50s

Tonight: Heavy rain with a Flood Watch for the entire state. High Wind Warning and Advisories gusts 40 to 60 MPH. Power outages are expected. Coastal, river/stream, street/highway, and basement flooding is likely. Pockets of Dense fog with temperatures between 45 & 60 degrees.

Tomorrow: Heavy rain and gusty winds ending by 3-4 am. Partial clearing, and windy with another round of showers. Temps hold in the 40s.

Thursday: Sunshine with highs in the 40s.

Friday: Increasing cloudiness with highs in the low to mid 40s. Rain, heavy at times at night & becoming windy with rising temps

Saturday: More rain and wind. Highs in the low 50s.

Sunday: Brighter and colder. Highs in the mid 30s.

Monday MLK Day: Becoming cloudy with snow or rain at night. Highs in the low to mid 30s.

Tuesday: Snow, ice & rain possible with highs in the 30s.