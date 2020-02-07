High winds causing power outages around the state, delays at Bradley

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — High winds are causing power outages around Connecticut.
As of 3pm Friday, Eversource reports nearly 8,000 outages. The main outages being reported are in the following towns:
- Danbury: 1,124
- Guilford: 548
- Old Lyme: 744
You can find the latest on outages from Eversource here.
In addition, United Illuminating reports nearly 300 scattered outages around the state.
You can find the latest on outages from United Illuminating here.
Delays are also being reported at Bradley airport. Check on your flight status here.
A High Wind Advisory is in effect for the majority of the state, with a High Wind Warning in effect for the southeastern shoreline.
Stay with News 8 for updates as they come into our newsroom.