(WTNH) – Snow is expected to fall in Connecticut Sunday night into Monday. So, how much snow are we expecting?

Sunday will be cloudy through early afternoon with the snow beginning to spread across the state from west to east between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m., according to Storm Team 8.

The state should expect to see snow ending early Monday morning with between 1 to four inches of snow falling.

Drivers should expect a slippery Monday morning commute and school delays, even some cancellations are possible, in parts of the state.

The snow will move out of the state on Monday and we will see some sun!

Stay tuned to News 8 for updates on the storm.

📲 Download the News 8 app to stay updated on the go >> App Store | Google Play

📧 Sign up for News 8 email alerts to have news sent to your inbox