(WTNH) – Following a storm that brought a few inches of snow to several towns in Connecticut on Monday, another storm is set to bring more snow on Wednesday.

On Monday, several towns saw anywhere between a coating to nearly four inches of snow. Staffordville got 3.8 inches, while Wolcott and Tolland got 3 inches.

Another storm is on the way with snow developing midday and through the early evening before changing to heavy rain.

Snow will be moving into the western part of the state by noon on Wednesday. The higher elevations could see anywhere between one and four inches while the shoreline and lower elevations will see a coating to an inch or just rain.

The snow will transition to heavy rain for most of the state by 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

