NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A winter storm is expected to hit Connecticut Monday night and Tuesday, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a winter storm warning for the entire state.

A winter storm warning is in effect from 6 p.m. Monday until 6 p.m. Tuesday for Fairfield, New Haven, New London, and Middlesex counties. The same warning is in effect from 7 p.m. Monday until 7 p.m. Tuesday for Hartford, Litchfield, Tolland, and Windham counties.

Storm Team 8 expects snow to start falling between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. Monday, with accumulation totals between 4 and 8 inches. Isolated areas could see 9 inches.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

📲 Download the News 8 app to stay updated on the go >> App Store | Google Play

📧 Sign up for News 8 email alerts to have the latest headlines sent to your inbox