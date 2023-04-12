NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Summer is the perfect time to enjoy outdoor activities, but it’s also the time when the sun’s UV rays are at their strongest, especially between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Overexposure to UV rays can cause sunburn, premature aging and even skin cancer. The good news is that there are some simple ways to protect yourself.

First and foremost, always use sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher

Apply it generously to all exposed skin, and reapply every two hours, or more frequently if you’re sweating or swimming

It’s also essential to wear protective clothing, like a hat with a wide brim and long-sleeved shirts and pants

Seek shade whenever possible, especially during peak hours when the sun’s rays are strongest

It’s also important to stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water and to take breaks from outdoor activities when you start to feel too hot

Wear sunglasses to prevent eye damage and reduce the risk of cataracts

Be aware of the UV index, which measures the strength of the sun’s rays on a scale of 1 to 11+, there are many apps that give the UV index to you daily.

Remember, prevention is key when it comes to protecting your skin from the sun. By taking simple steps, you can enjoy the outdoors safely all summer long.



