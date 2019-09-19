How you can prepare your garden for this season’s first frost

BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s still Summer, but tonight could be the first night of the season where parts of the state see frost.

If you have plants and a garden, there are some things you should know:

The first frost can burn all of your tender plants that you planted early in the season.

The key is watering!

At Branford’s Shelly’s Garden Center, the seasons are starting to shift. Gone are the forsythia and sunflowers, and flowers like pansy’s and mums are in plentiful supply.

John Chambers, owner of Shelly’s Garden Center explains, “If you keep your plants well-hydrated and depending on where it’s planted. If it’s near a tree line or close to the house, you won’t have frost that settles. So as long as you keep watering the product, it should last until it freeze.”

Having a sprinkler watering during the early morning hours can help, especially if you have a vegetable garden because it doesn’t take much to ruin all your hard work.

“One night. Your squash will go, your peppers will go, it will burn the tomatoes,” added Chambers.

You can also cover up your plants by tenting a cotton sheet over them at night, but don’t forget to remove them in the morning. If it seems too early for frost? for parts of the state it is, but for others, we’re right on time!

The average first frost starts right around now in the highest elevations in Connecticut before typically effecting the shoreline late in October, so it’s only a matter of time before our first widespread frost.