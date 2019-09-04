Hurricane Dorian weakens, Bahamas suffer devastating aftermath

(WTNH) — Right now, Hurricane Dorian is battering the east coast of Florida after decimating parts of the Bahamas.

The storm has claimed at least seven lives after it went through the Bahamas.

Dozens from Connecticut are answering the call to help as thousands are now waking up in the dark in Florida. Winds are whipping along the East Coast of Florida with some of them near 60 miles per hour.

About thirty American Red Cross volunteers from Connecticut are down there spread throughout the southeast helping in the evacuation shelters. The storm is currently a Category 2 storm, but it was much larger when it pummeled the Bahamas, sitting over those islands for about 48 hours straight..

The devastation has flattened homes, toppled boats like toys and killed at least seven people. The storm surge flooded entire neighborhoods.

“Well, going through it was terrifying and we’re happy to be alive, glad that my family is safe,” Dert Duport, Hurricane Dorian flood victim.

As they just begin to grapple with the destruction in the Bahamas. Millions are keeping an eye on where it is headed next and many have already evacuated their homes in Georgia, South Carolina, and North Carolina.

With Dorian weakening, some tourists and residents have decided to ride out the storm. Officials are warning that evacuation orders shouldn’t be taken lightly, and those who stay may end up trapped if first responders can’t get to them.

Adding to that, Governor Lamont says he would welcome the candidates, using it as an opportunity to showcase our capital city.

The committee that oversees these debates is expected to make a decision sometime in October. We’ll be sure to let you know if hartford makes the final cut.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.