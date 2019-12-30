Ice and rain causing slick roads, severe flooding, and power outages across the state

Conn. (WTNH) — Rain still on the radar Monday evening for much of the state. Some Thunder and lightning, too. Freezing rain falling in northwestern Connecticut causing some big problems.

1,800 Eversource customers are without power right now. More than 600 of them in Winchester, more than 100 each in Colebrook, Goshen, Litchfield, and Norwalk.

Pictures posted on Twitter from the Norfolk, CT Fire Department show huge balls of hail. The ice making roads slick and bringing down branches, wires, and poles across Litchfield County.

Rain on the shoreline causing severe flooding.

A video sent in by a viewer shows Point Beach Drive in Milford under several inches of water.