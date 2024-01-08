NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Icy and slippery conditions could affect the morning commute for some in the state as a result of this weekend’s winter storm.

The winter storm brought anywhere from one inch to a foot of snow across the state. It snowed about a foot in Norfolk, about 9.8 inches at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks and about 6.8 inches in Killingly, as of about 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

As crews continue to clear roads there is some concern about icy areas that would be caused by the drop in temperatures.

Storm Team 8 said lows were mostly in the 20s Monday morning with a wind chill in the 10s which makes it a slippery start for those who will be hitting the roads. People can also expect to see some thick frost.

Before you head out, make sure you are wearing shoes that have grips to prevent you from slipping and also make sure to give yourself extra time to warm up your car.

While driving, make sure to continue taking it slow, especially on secondary roads.

Several schools across the state have announced delays for Monday morning due to the conditions — and some prekindergarten classes have been canceled. Keep up-to-date with our full list.