After several damp and mild days, we are finally talking about a pattern change to close out the year will cooler temps and some sun! That said, today is the transition day. Clouds, still on the milder side with highs in the mid-upper 40s with a random midday shower or flurry as the pattern change occurs.

New Years Eve and New Years Day look great with highs in the low 40s, lows in the 20s and dry! There’s an outside chance at a passing flurry overnight NYE but no major issues are expected at all. The pattern for most of the 1st week of 2024 looks sunny and dry with highs in the low 40s. There’s a few systems to watch. Once as we close out the week and another around the weekend.

Today: Mainly cloudy, mild, passing midday rain/snow shower. Highs in the mid-upper 40s

Tonight: Becoming clear after midnight. Lows around 30.

New Years Eve: Sunny with a bit of a breeze. Highs around 40, feeling like the 20s! Chilly with a random flurry for the ball drop.

New Years Day: Sun and clouds with highs in the low 40s.

Tuesday: Mainly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s

Wednesday: Mainly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s

Thursday: Cloudy with rain possible. Highs in the mid 40s

Friday: Mainly sunny, cold! Highs in the upper 30s