‘It was like a tornado going through’: Waterbury residents talk damage from Thursday’s storm

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A storm pushed through Connecticut on Thursday, bringing heavy rain and damaging winds with it.

Cities and towns around the state reported downed trees and power lines and Waterbury was no exception.

One Waterbury family told News 8 the storm got so intense they debated whether or not to go to the basement and seek shelter. Others said they didn’t have time to think because the storm happened so quickly.

“It just came all of a sudden,” one resident said. “It was swirling. It just hit. Big wind! Big wind and rain! Heavy!”

“I saw the trees right over here come down right on top of the camera,” Barbara Canfield said of trees around her property. “I could see this tree shaking around and then I saw those trees just fall.”

“It was like a tornado going through,” Bill Lamb added.

Whether it was a tornado or straight-line winds, residents said the wind was very scary. It knocked down a lot of trees, blew the side of a fence out and took down utility poles.

Residents said it doesn’t matter what you call it, it’s a lot of damage and a lot of clean up.

“It doesn’t matter, if you have damage, you have damage,” James Deary said. “Fortunately, no one got hurt. It’s a yard, and it will regrow.”

“I saw my flag pole down,” Lamb said. “I have a fence over there that is down. A fence in the backyard that is down and some trees in the back that are down as well.”

All you have to do is follow the damage to follow the path of the storm. It was very narrow but very powerful.

People in the area said they are very fortunate right now because no one was hurt, and they are trying to look on the bright side of things.

“The house is fine, everything is good, and we will get to know our neighbors a little better as we’re doing clean up,” said Deary.

Before the storm was over, an excavator was brought onto Hopeville Drive to try and remove some fallen trees.

Locals said they are not messing around because of what happened during Tropical Storm Isaias. They said they don’t want to be without power for days.

Their thought: If they get ahead of it and clear it, they will be ahead of it for the power company as well.

