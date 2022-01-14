Lamont activates state’s severe cold weather protocol

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Gov. Ned Lamont activated the state’s several cold weather protocol beginning noon Friday, Jan. 14 through noon Wednesday, Jan. 19.

Temperatures will initially top out near 40° around midday, but then the mercury will fall into the 20s by dinnertime. Overnight, temperatures will plummet into the single digits, but wind chills will range from 10° to 20° BELOW zero! A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for all of inland Connecticut.

Sunday will be quieter, but another storm system is expected Sunday night into Monday. Snow will develop after 10 p.m. Sunday, then likely switch to a wintry mix/rain by Monday morning.

The protocol is in place to ensure the most vulnerable populations receive protection from severe cold conditions, which could be life-threatening if exposed to the elements for extended periods.

While enacted, a system is set up for state agencies and municipalities to coordinate with United Way 2-1-1 and Connecticut’s network of shelters to make sure that anyone in need can receive shelter from the outdoors.

“These conditions can be extremely dangerous if someone is outdoors for extended periods of time, which is why we are urging anyone in need to seek shelter,” Lamont said. “If you or someone you know is in need of shelter, call 2-1-1 and they will direct you to a nearby location and they can also provide transportation if necessary.”

The state takes the following actions when the severe cold weather protocol is activated: