Lamont activates the state’s severe weather protocol from Saturday to Sunday

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Governor Ned Lamont announced that he is activating the state’s severe cold weather protocol.

The severe weather protocol will be activated at noon on Saturday, February 5, and will remain in effect through noon on Sunday, February 6.

The purpose of the protocol is to ensure that vulnerable populations receive protection from severe cold conditions. The system is set up for state agencies and municipalities to coordinate with United Way 211 and Connecticut’s network of shelters.

Anyone in need is urged to contact 211 to get connected to services.

“When temperatures drop this low, it can be incredibly dangerous to be outdoors for extended periods of time,” Governor Lamont said. “Shelters and warming centers are available across Connecticut. Anyone in need can call 2-1-1 to get connected to a nearby location, and they can even provide transportation if necessary.”

For emergency management news and resources, visit the state’s CTPrepares website at ct.gov/ctprepares.