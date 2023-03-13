HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A travel ban has been issued for all tandem and empty tractor-trailers on Interstate 84 starting Tuesday morning, according to an announcement from Gov. Ned Lamont.

Gov. Ned Lamont said the ban will begin at 6 a.m. until further notice. In his announcement, Lamont said the decision to ban tractor-trailers was made due to the heavy wet snow and high winds that are expected to hit the I-84 area during the winter storm.

The governor said the ban is being done in coordination with the state of New York.