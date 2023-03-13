HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A travel ban has been issued for all tandem and empty tractor-trailers on Interstate 84 starting Tuesday morning, according to an announcement from Gov. Ned Lamont.
Gov. Ned Lamont said the ban will begin at 6 a.m. until further notice. In his announcement, Lamont said the decision to ban tractor-trailers was made due to the heavy wet snow and high winds that are expected to hit the I-84 area during the winter storm.
Nor’easter coming to Connecticut: Timing, snow totals, possible power outages
The governor said the ban is being done in coordination with the state of New York.
“During peak periods of this storm, we are expecting to see very strong wind gusts and heavy wet snow in the northern region of the state, particularly along the I-84 corridor,” Lamont said. “This storm is unique for our small state in that some areas are expected to receive a significant impact and in other regions, it may be less severe. I encourage everyone to stay alert for weather updates and take caution if you need to travel.”